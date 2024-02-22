The next live-action Star Wars show gets a reported release date – and it's very soon

Good news for Padwans everywhere – the next live-action Star Wars project could be releasing on Disney Plus very soon.

A fresh report from Collider indicates that The Acolyte, a new series that will be set in the High Republic era, will arrive this June 5. Now, this date hasn't been confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney, so take it with a grain of salt for the moment.

The Acolyte follows a Jedi and her former Master investigating a series of crimes, which leads them to encountering sinister forces. The cast is absolutely stacked, featuring the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss, Amandla Stenberg, Joonas Suotamo, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

No trailer has been released to the public just yet, but one was shown behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration 2023. It revealed Moss's character expertly wielding the Force, as well as many Jedi sharing the screen, lightsabers drawn.

The show will bring the High Republic to live-action for the very first time, and, according to Keene, it will also be Star Wars's first "Sith-Led" project. There's plenty to be looking forward to, then.

The Acolyte isn't the only Star Wars project coming this year, either. The Bad Batch season 3 is currently dropping weekly, while there's also Skeleton Crew, set to be an Amblin-esque show starring Jude Law, and Tales of the Jedi season 2 on the way.

You can keep up to date with everything the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.