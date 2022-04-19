Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin opens up about Thanos' future in the MCU

Josh Brolin has opened up about Thanos' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Dune actor, who played the Infinity Stone-obsessed villain across four movies, before voicing him again in the Disney Plus series What If, admitted that he would be keen to reprise the role again. He's doubtful, though, that his return will ever be on the cards as the franchise continues rolling out titles in Phase 4.

"They have their own trajectory that they're worrying about and if they want me to do it, I would do it, I'm sure, but I don't know what they're thinking," Brolin explained during an appearance on Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show recently.

There's also the small matter of Thanos having been disintegrated when Tony Stark grabbed the reality-altering Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and sacrificed himself by using it to defeat the Mad Titan. Although, now that the multiverse has been introduced to the MCU, is anyone ever really gone?

"I don't know what their plan is. We've kind of bookended this thing after 10 years," Brolin continued, before revealing that Thanos wasn't originally intended to be the driving force behind the Infinity Saga, which concluded in 2019. "I was so happy and I loved being involved in that so much because that wasn't the intention when I first got involved."

"The whole Thanos character, it was more of a cameo, but they liked the character so much. They had never felt like they had a villain that was substantial enough for what they were creating and then I think they felt like they found it, and then there were two movies that kind of revolved around it. It was a lot of fun and it worked out for them very nicely."

Every movie within Marvel's Infinity Saga is available to stream on Disney Plus now. If you're not already subscribed, then sign up here. If you're all up to date, check out our breakdown of what's to come in Marvel Phase 4, from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Deadpool 3.