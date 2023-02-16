Taron Egerton stars in Cold War thriller Tetris for Apple TV Plus

The first trailer for Apple TV's Tetris is here, and it's ready to turn everything you knew about the popular video game upside down.

Per Apple TV Plus, Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Taron Egerton plays Henk Rogers who discovered Tetris in 1988 and then risked everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joined forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) – who created the game in 1984 – in an effort to bring the game to the masses. Rogers and Pajitnov founded Tetris Holding LLC, but it wasn't easy – the KGB got involved. Based on a true story, the series is a "Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish."

Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie) directs from a script penned by Noah Pink (Genius). The cast includes Toby Johns, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh, and Rick Yune.

The film was announced back in 2020, when Egerton confirmed that the film would mirror a tone similar to that of Aaron Sorkin's The Social Network (H/T GQ UK (opens in new tab)). "It's about the rights to the game," he said. "It's an insane true story."

Tetris is set to hit Apple TV Plus on March 31, 2023.