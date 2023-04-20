Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meets Stranger Things in what might be the biggest '80s nostalgia-fest in comics

'80s nostalgia is powerful, and nothing shows that more than the success of the sci-fi streaming series Stranger Things, which taps into no shortage of pop culture from the most radical, bodacious decade.

And now, some of those '80s (and '90s) pop culture icons are going to meet up with the kids of Stranger Things directly in IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics' crossover limited series TMNT x Stranger Things, which brings together Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Max, Will, and Dustin from the streaming series with the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

IDW Publishing announced the crossover comic on its Twitter (opens in new tab) along with some promo art, promising more details on the story and creators soon to come.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing / Dark Horse Comics)

For now, what we know for sure is that some of the actual most popular characters of the '80s, the TMNT, will collide on the page with some of the most popular characters set in the '80s, the kids of Stranger Things.

The TMNT, also inextricably linked to '90s pop culture, debuted in the '80s and quickly became one of the most popular comic book, cartoon, toy, and movie franchises of all time, defining what was tubular, awesome, and cool for a whole generation of kids.

Stranger Things is a modern throwback to the classic sci-fi movies and stories of the '80s, referencing Dungeons & Dragons, Ghostbusters, and many, many more of the series' own influences for a sort of all-in '80s setting where anything and everything that happened in the entire decade is fair game for inclusion to help build the story's nostalgic feel.

In other words, however the two properties wind up coming together in terms of story, the building blocks of the TMNT x Stranger Things crossover make perfect sense.

