Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis says there are opportunities for spin-offs of the Apple Plus TV show – just not in the way you'd expect.

"Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries ... Just to talk through things and the themes. And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spinoffs," Sudeikis said on the Fly on the Wall podcast (H/T Collider).

A Roy Kent podcast – grumbling about the world, no less – already feels like a winner, while we’re sure Ted himself has a self-help book filled with Midwestern charm and witty one-liners in him.

Whatever happens next, it’s clear that the final whistle has blown on the main series exploits of AFC Richmond and its fish-out-of-water coach who dared to believe. The third season finale aired on May 31 and – no spoilers here – felt pretty definitive, while also leaving some wiggle room for spin-offs and side projects if need be.

Our own interview with Jamie Tartt actor Phil Dunster yielded one possible spin-off idea – well away from Nelson Road.

"Yeah, sure! Jamie starts a club in Jamaica or the Philippines, somewhere really hot, nice, tropical," Dunster joked.

All 11 episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 are now streaming on Apple TV Plus. For more from the streaming service, check out the best Apple Plus shows you should be watching.