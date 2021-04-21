Ted Lasso season 2 gets a release date and a hilarious new trailer

Good news, AFC Richmond fans: Ted Lasso season 2 has a release date and a brand-new teaser trailer.

Season 2 of the award-winning sports comedy will be sprinting onto Apple TV Plus on July 23, and it will consist of 12 episodes – two more than season 1, which premiered in August 2020. The show has already been renewed for a third season, too, with the streamer announcing the news back in October 2020.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, a small-time American college football coach from Kansas who's unexpectedly recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League soccer team, AFC Richmond. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Nick Mohammed also star.

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLassoCatch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9April 20, 2021 See more

If the new trailer is anything to go by, the underdog team will face more challenges in the new season, with plenty of determination, (often misplaced) optimism, and shortbread biscuits from Coach Lasso – "kindness is making a comeback", Apple TV Plus tweeted alongside the teaser.

Kindness is a hit with viewers, too – the feelgood show has been hugely popular, receiving plenty of nominations during this year's awards season. Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, and the series also took home gongs at the Critics' Choice Television Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Writers' Guild of America Awards.