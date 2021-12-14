Tales of Arise cross-gen save transfers offered in a new update

A new Tales of Arise update lets players transfer their progress from last to new-gen consoles.

Earlier today on December 14, the brand new Tales of Arise update went live on all platforms. As you can see from the tweet below, one of the chief functions of the new update is to enable PS4 and Xbox One players to transfer their save data for Tales of Arise over to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles.

As you might expect, taking advantage of this brand new feature will require you to manually upload your Tales of Arise save data on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Then, once this is completed, you can download that same data on the PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S versions of Bandai Namco's RPG, and pick up right where you left off.

Additionally, the developer reveals that all PlayStation Trophies acquired on the PS4 version of Tales of Arise will transfer over to the PS5 version, but the same can't be said of Xbox Achievements. It's not entirely clear why this is the case, and this isn't the standard with save transfer on last to new-gen Xbox consoles - Destiny 2 carried over Xbox Achievements when users moved console generations, for example.

Finally, the new Tales of Arise update allows users to block out unacquired DLC when setting up a campfire in the game. When your party rests at a campfire, Tales of Arise would always show players the DLC they hadn't purchased in a brief menu near the bottom of the screen, urging players to shell out for what they're missing out on. This is now thankfully gone, and players can proceed without a near-constant reminder of what they're missing out on by not splashing out.

