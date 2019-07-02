Take 50% off select games at Newegg to kick off your Independence Day celebrations

Ready for the long holiday weekend? Stock up on some particularly awesome games before you celebrate the 4th of July, thanks to this stellar 50% off deal.

Newegg's offering 50% off select games (and other software) with coupon code EMCTCTV44. Right now you can choose from titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Ace Combat 7, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Division 2, Call of Duty; Black Ops 4, Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition, Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido, and several more. With this deal, you can snag Marvel's Spider-Man for just $24.99, and Ace Combat 7 for $29.99.

Some are available on multiple platforms, including PC, and some can also be purchased as digital editions instead of physical. Scattered among the game deals are discounts on McAfee Antivirus and AVG Ultimate as well, if you're needing anything in that regard. Currently, God of War, which was previously included in the sale, is out of stock, but it's easy to see why. Stores likely drained of the game at $20, which is a great price.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll need to use the code EMCTCTV44 after you've added the games you want to your cart. Some titles, like Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido, have already been discounted – but you can get the $19.99 price down to $9.99 with the code.

Unless you're already logged into your Newegg account, you'll have to enter your email address to activate the usage of promo codes. Once applied, the code should discount your order by $25. Make sure to enter your code to get the sale price on the games that already appear to have been discounted!

