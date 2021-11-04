Taika Waititi to direct adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky's graphic novel The Incal

Taika Waititi has set his next project (as if he didn't have enough on his plate already) – he's directing an adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mœbius’ graphic novel The Incal.

Waititi will co-write the script with frequent collaborator Jermaine Clement, who he worked with on What We Do in the Shadows and Flight of the Conchords, and Peter Warren. This is the first time that the graphic novel has been adapted for the big screen.

The Incal is an epic space opera, which follows P.I. John Difool as he discovers a mystical – and very powerful – artifact known as the Incal. As he learns just what the Incal is capable of, he reluctantly sets out on a mission to save the universe with a ragtag bunch of companions. First published in the early '80s, it set the foundation for the "Jodoverse", which includes the spin-off series Metabarons, The Technopriests, and Megalex.

Jodorowsky is best known for his surreal, avant-garde films like El Topo and The Holy Mountain, which have become cult classics. However, he has also worked as a novelist, poet, playwright, essayist, actor, film editor, comics writer, musician and composer, a philosopher, a puppeteer, and a mime.

As for Waititi, his next project to arrive in theaters will be Thor: Love and Thunder , and he's also working on a Star Wars movie, as well as recently featuring in movies like Free Guy and The Suicide Squad . Oh, and he's got a series for HBO Max, Our Flag Means Death, in the works as well.