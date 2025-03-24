Team Rocket is blasting off again in new Pokemon TCG expansion, Destined Rivals

Prepare for trouble and make it double, because Team Rocket is taking over the next Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals - the game's next expansion.

Revealed ahead of a May 30 launch, Destined Rivals builds on the Trainer Pokemon cards from its predecessor, Journey Together. That includes a grand total of 83 new cards featuring Team Rocket, along with 10 Trainer's Pokemon ex (like Mewtwo ex). According to the press release, this allows you to "embrace mischievous adventure" in one of the best card games.

Besides all this, Pokemon Destined Rivals will feature 17 Pokemon ex cards in all, 23 illustration rare Pokemon six hyper rare gold-etched cards if you're after a spot of luxury, and 11 special illustration rare Pokemon.

For fans, this may not come as a surprise. US and UK expansions for the Pokemon TCG are actually split-up chunks of a much larger Japanese set, and Team Rocket featured prominently there. Still, it's nice to see that we're getting in on the action now too.

Want to give Destined Rivals a try before launch? You'll be able to try out Destined Rivals early thanks to prerelease events at independent retailers from March 17. It'll also drop into Pokemon TCG Live from March 29.

Looking to catch up on prior sets? Here's where to buy Prismatic Evolutions and where to buy Journey Together.

