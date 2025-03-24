Team Rocket is blasting off again in new Pokemon TCG expansion, Destined Rivals

They're here to denounce the evils of truth and love

Giovanni and Mewtwo from Pokemon Destined Rivals
(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

Prepare for trouble and make it double, because Team Rocket is taking over the next Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals - the game's next expansion.

Revealed ahead of a May 30 launch, Destined Rivals builds on the Trainer Pokemon cards from its predecessor, Journey Together. That includes a grand total of 83 new cards featuring Team Rocket, along with 10 Trainer's Pokemon ex (like Mewtwo ex). According to the press release, this allows you to "embrace mischievous adventure" in one of the best card games.

Besides all this, Pokemon Destined Rivals will feature 17 Pokemon ex cards in all, 23 illustration rare Pokemon six hyper rare gold-etched cards if you're after a spot of luxury, and 11 special illustration rare Pokemon.

For fans, this may not come as a surprise. US and UK expansions for the Pokemon TCG are actually split-up chunks of a much larger Japanese set, and Team Rocket featured prominently there. Still, it's nice to see that we're getting in on the action now too.

Want to give Destined Rivals a try before launch? You'll be able to try out Destined Rivals early thanks to prerelease events at independent retailers from March 17. It'll also drop into Pokemon TCG Live from March 29.

Looking to catch up on prior sets? Here's where to buy Prismatic Evolutions and where to buy Journey Together.

Want something a little different? Try out the best board games or the best tabletop RPGs.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.

