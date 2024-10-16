Save $766 on this spooky Pathfinder Halloween bundle

You can currently save an absurd amount of money on Pathfinder books for Halloween, and I suddenly know what I'm doing over the spooky season.

It doesn't get much better than cozy game nights when the weather closes in and sweaters come out, not unless you add a dose of horror – and thanks to this discount, you're all set for some eerie pen-and-paper adventures. You can currently get $816 / £623's worth of Pathfinder books for $50 at Humble (or £37.87 in the UK) in honor of Halloween. That includes Book of the Dead, which can turn your character into a ghost, vampire, zombie, lich, and beyond.

All in, you can get up to 53 PDF goodies from across the Pathfinder range and a hardcover tome. That includes an assortment of adventures, rules (albeit not this year's remastered core books), battlemaps, and VTT material for what is arguably one of the best tabletop RPGs.

Bundle of the Dead | $816 $50 at Humble

Save $766 - As with most Humble bundles, it's basically impossible to get a better deal short of… well, you can't. I'm yet to see any other retailer match this level of discount.



Buy it if:

✅ You want adventures for Halloween

✅ You'd like to try different kinds of characters



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the very latest rulebooks

As with all Humble bundles, you can pay more or less as you choose – there are cheaper tiers that get you less stuff on the whole. However, regardless of which package you choose, proceeds will go to charity. In this instance, that's Take This, a nonprofit organization focusing on mental health in the game community. A very, very worthwhile cause, in other words.

Here's everything included in the bundle tiers.

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box PDF

Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook PDF

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary PDF

Pathfinder Second Edition GM Screen PDF

Character Sheets PDF

Blood Lords Adventure Path Player's Guide

Everything in tier 1

Blood Lords Adventure Path 1 - 3 PDFs

Pathfinder Second Edition Advanced Player's Guide PDF

Pathfinder Second Edition Gamemastery Guide PDF

Lost Omens World Guide PDF

Lost Omens Character Guide PDF

Lost Omens Impossible Lands PDF

x4 Pathfinder Society Scenario PDFs

x8 battlemap PDFs

Everything in tier 1

Everything in tier 2

Book of the Dead PDF

Blood Lords Adventure Path 4 - 6 PDFs

Blood Lords VTT 1 - 6

Secrets of Magic PDF

Lost Omens Ancestry Guide PDF

Lost Omens Legends PDF

x4 Pathfinder Society Scenario PDFs

x9 battlemap PDFs

Everything in tier 1

Everything in tier 2

Everything in tier 3

Book of the Dead hardcover

