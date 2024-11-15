Save over $850 with the best Pathfinder RPG bundle I've ever seen

Bundle deals on Pathfinder RPG books aren't uncommon, but this one? Hoooo boy. How does getting $888 of books for just $30 sound? Or, if you're based in the UK, just over £700's-worth for £23?

You can get 72 Pathfinder RPG rulebooks, adventures, and maps for just $30 at Humble (or £26.13 in the UK), and the combined value is approaching quadruple digits. Crucially, this includes the new, up-to-date rules remasters that came out in 2023. As such, you're not buying something that's going to quickly become redundant.

Honestly, this is the best deal I've seen on Pathfinder… period. I've covered a few of these discounts in my years covering the tabletop industry, and they're left in the shadow of this one – mostly thanks to it including those remastered rulebooks.

Most importantly, it's all in aid of charity. To be precise, the 'ComicBooks for Kids' initiative that provides comics for children and teens in hospitals or cancer centers across North America.

You have until November 25 to take advantage of this bundle, so even though it's not part of this year's Black Friday board game deals, it's still a good start to the sales season.

Should you buy Pathfinder?

There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Pathfinder ever since it launched in 2009 thanks to it being a throwback to an old, much-loved edition of Dungeons & Dragons that'd been left in the past. However, it's only grown in prominence since then – particularly thanks to the DnD OGL crisis a couple of years ago. It's now cemented its position as DnD's biggest rival and is often seen as one of the best tabletop RPGs around.

In a rare twist, it lives up to the hype. This is a crunchier system than DnD that allows for more options in practically every aspect of the game. Combat is a more numbers-based affair but this affords greater agency, and characters can be personalized with upgrades to the nth degree. There's a difference in how enemies scale to meet your level as well, and heroes generally become superpowered demi-gods as they approach level 20.

There's a greater variety of settings, too. Rather than sticking with classic fantasy inspired by medieval Europe, Pathfinder has released a wealth of books drawing from cultures across the globe in a respectful way.

In other words, Pathfinder is a solid choice if you've played DnD but find it a little lacking in some regards.

I've not properly dived into Pathfinder yet, so you can bet I'll be grabbing this Humble bundle; it's perfect for swatting up on the remastered rules over the Holiday break.

