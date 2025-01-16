Naked Snake and The Boss Metal Gear Funko Pops are available to pre-order right now, but they're going fast

I don't know about you, but I have some very fond memories around the Metal Gear game series, and I can't wait to add Naked Snake and The Boss, AKA. The Joy as seen Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater to my Funko Pop collection.

Fans seem to have their eye on Naked Snake Funko Pop, though, which is understandable considering how it's already sold out at Amazon. Thankfully it's still available for $11.99 at Entertainment Earth. How else am I going to remake that moving final scene if these things are selling like hot cakes?

As for The Boss, Funko says that "this skilled soldier is sure to prove herself an invaluable asset to your POP! Games lineup," and right now you can pre-order them for $11.99 on Entertainment Earth.

Naked Snake Funko Pop | $11.99 at Entertainment Earth

These lil Funko Pops are not easy to find for pre-order right now, Snake in particular has sold really fast on sites like Amazon. Luckily EE still has some left for us but I doubt they'll last long.



Buy it if:

✅ You adored the MGS: Snake Eater game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a big fan of the Metal Gear solid games



Price check:

💲Amazon | $12.99 (unavailable)

The Boss Funko Pop | $11.99 at Entertainment Earth



While The Boss isn't exactly as difficult to find as the Naked Snake (he's currently in sneak mode) she's still likely to sell out soon.





Buy it if:

✅ You adored the MGS: Snake Eater game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a big fan of the Metal Gear solid games



Price check:

💲Amazon | $13 (unavailable)

Should you buy The Boss/Naked snake Funko Pop?

You don't need me to convince you that these little Funkos are worth adding to your ever-growing collection. The Funko fairy on your shoulder already did that.

These Funko Pops are set to drop in March 2025, so you'll have a little while to wait before you get your hands on The Boss. But considering how quickly the Snake Vinyl pre-orders disappeared on Amazon, now might be a good time to jump in.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest the best board games for January 2025. As for last-minute present ideas, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide?