Kick off the spooky season with $94 off your MTG Duskmourn Collector Booster Box pre-order

The Labor Day weekend means we're officially heading into the Fall, and it also marks an opportunity for some great Labor Day deals. So, on both accounts, it's the perfect time to dive into the spooky goodness of MTG Duskmourn.

If you’re hoping to amass an impressive collection of these stunning cards (and you also happen to adore the thrill of cracking open packs), the MTG Duskmourn Collector Booster Box is exactly what you need in your basket. However, you might be a little reluctant to splash the cash given that Collector Booster Boxes are consistently one of the most premium products in any Magic set.

Thankfully – somewhat taking the sting out of indulging in this little box of TCG luxury – you can pre-order the MTG Duskmourn Collector Booster Box for $229.97 on Amazon , down from $324. This $94 discount makes the box an especially tempting find, particularly if you're a lover of horror and retro aesthetics.

MTG Duskmourn Collector Booster Box | $324.00 $229.97 on Amazon

Save $94 - We make a habit of tracking Magic: The Gathering deals and judging from data on previous sets, players tend to score the best pre-order prices on Amazon around a month before the set’s release. This is certainly the lowest Collector Booster Box’s price has dropped so far, and it isn’t likely to see another discount of this calibre for at least a few months. Buy if:

✅ You’re big into Duskmourn’s retro-horror aesthetic

✅ You recognize that every Magic card is a little piece of art

✅ You want to maximize the value of your card collection Don’t buy if:

❌ You’re more into buying Boosters for drafting

❌ Duskmourn’s theming isn’t your thing

Should you buy the MTG Duskmourn Collector Booster Box?

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

All in all, you get 12 15-card Boosters in this box, making for a total of 180 cards. To break it down, that's around $19 per Booster. Compare that to the current $27 asking price for a single Duskmourn Collector Booster and the value is obvious.

Quantity isn't supposed to be the main event of a Collector Booster Box, though. The primary appeal of this product is meant to be its quality. As always, many of the cards that’ll emerge as real ‘white whales’ for this set can be found in a Collector Boosters thanks to the greater ratio of Rares and Mythics. There's also a much higher chance of landing your favorite fancy Booster Fun cards like foils, alternate arts, full arts, and more.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

What's more, there are a number of treatments that are entirely exclusive to Collector Boosters like the Japan Showcase and the Textured Foil Double Exposure. Rather than the sweet, anime-inspired art treatments we saw in Bloomburrow, the Japan Showcase in Duskmourn draws from the artistic legacy of legendary horror manga artists. That said, some ridiculously adorable ghost animals make an appearance too (seriously, they have no right being that cute).

Meanwhile, the Textured Foil Double Exposure is a Collector Booster-exclusive variant of the Double Exposure treatment. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of The Wandering Rescuer in its Textured Foil Double Exposure form, and it’s really something special. Like a pull from Innistrad: Double Trouble, the art is in a moody black and white monochrome but it also features in bold shocks of red imposed across the Wanderer. Of course, the digital render never does justice to these more three-dimensional elements of Textured Foils but I can already tell that this is a card I’d be keen to add to my collection.

Need inspiration on what to play next? Try out one of the best card games! Alternatively, if you're on the hunt for more great savings, give our board games deals a look.