If you love D&D and Pathfinder, you’ll love this CRPG bundle that saves you $312
Baldur’s Gate, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, and more for just $35
Humble’s RPG Masters bundle is delivering some incredible value on CRPGs from the catalogues of Beamdog and Owlcat, the developers behind D&D-inspired Baldur’s Gate, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and more.
Nothing quite compares to the experience of playing the best tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder. However, if you need something to hold you over between sessions or are having a tough time getting an adventuring party together, these CRPGs offer an alternative way to explore these fantasy worlds. Not to mention, they’re just pretty great games in their own right.
So, if you’re hoping to infuse your Steam library with some Dungeons & Dragons flavor or dive into the dark sci-fi of Warhammer 40K, you’ll want to check out this jam packed bundle. For just $35/£27 at Humble, you can get your hands on seven classic and contemporary CRPGs and a selection of season passes to give you even more adventure to play through. You’ll also receive a 85% off coupon for MythForce, a dungeon-delving roguelike inspired by 80s D&D cartoons. All in all, you’re looking at $347 worth of roleplaying goodness – what a steal!
RPG Masters bundle | $347 $35 at Humble
Save $312 - Outside of Humble, there’s no other way to get value like this for these titles. For example, Steam’s most generous sales have seen Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader drop to $32.49. For around $3 more, you can score Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader plus some of the most celebrated RPGs of the last decade.
Buy it if:
✅ You love the settings and systems of D&D, Pathfinder, and Warhammer 40K
✅ You’re looking to complete your backlog of great CRPGs
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don’t play games on PC
Like many of Humble’s bundles, what you receive will depend on how much you opt to spend. Here’s what you receive in each tier:
Spend $4 or more:
Planechase: Torment Enhanced Edition
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
85% off MythForce
Spend $7 or more:
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition
Baldur’s Gate Deluxe Edition
Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Planechase: Torment Enhanced Edition
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
85% off MythForce
Spend $10 or more:
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition
Baldur’s Gate Deluxe Edition
Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Planechase: Torment Enhanced Edition
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
85% off MythForce
Spend $15 or more:
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass 2
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Season Pass
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition
Baldur’s Gate Deluxe Edition
Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Planechase: Torment Enhanced Edition
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
85% off MythForce
Spend $35 or more:
Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass 2
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Season Pass
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition
Baldur’s Gate Deluxe Edition
Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Planechase: Torment Enhanced Edition
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
85% off MythForce
While each tier has a minimum cost, you can choose to spend a little extra to make a donation to Humble and the games’ publishers. As always, a portion of what you contribute goes to supporting Humble’s charity partner. In this case, that’s the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund, which supports girls and young women in their efforts to pursue games development with summer camps, workshops, and undergraduate programs. So, not only will this bundle let you play some of the most beloved RPGs of yesteryear, but your contribution will help support creators make the best RPGs of the future.
