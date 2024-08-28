Everything revealed at D&D Direct 2024, from new adventures to Project Sigil details

There's a lot of buzz surrounding Dungeons & Dragons right now thanks to new rules, but this month's D&D Direct stream had its sights set on what comes next.

It's looking to be a busy year for one of the best tabletop RPGs. Even though it was only 19 minutes long, D&D Direct crammed a lot into its runtime; it offered a glimpse of the three new books we'll be getting in 2025 (an anthology of adventures and two setting books) alongside teases for returning favorites. The game's upcoming virtual tabletop was also shown off with new features that seem squarely aimed at miniature maker sites like Hero Forge.

To save you some time, I've listed everything worth knowing from August's D&D Direct below. Alternatively, you can catch up with the stream here.

Two new books detailing the world of Baldur's Gate 3 and beyond

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Releasing in late 2025

A full setting for the Forgotten Realms

One book for players, one for Dungeon Masters

The biggest announcement of D&D Direct wasn't one many would have expected: there are plans to return to the setting of Baldur’s Gate 3. Indeed, Forgotten Realms is getting not one, but two books detailing everything you need to know about playing in and running sessions for Faerun.

This has been a long time coming. Even though the Forgotten Realms is arguably the most popular Dungeons & Dragons world (it's where numerous adventures, Baldur's Gate 3, and the recent D&D movie take place), it hasn't enjoyed its own sourcebook this edition. We got a Sword Coast-specific tome a few years ago, sure, but Faerun is so much bigger than that small stretch of land.

With that in mind, what is tentatively called the 'Forgotten Realms Player Guide' will include new subclasses, backgrounds, feats, and even a new type of spell that are specific to the setting. In addition, you'll be able to swot up on and learn how to join factions such as the Harpers. Intriguingly, that includes newer factions which may have been promoted to the big time.

Eye of the beholder (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) I'm certainly intrigued to see what these look like, because so far, my favorite thing about the new D&D Player's Handbook is its art. If this is a sign of what's to come, sign me up.

Meanwhile, 'The Forgotten Realms Adventure Guide' shines a spotlight on the world, its customs, and its people for the benefit of Dungeon Masters running games there. It also features five distinct places that fit into very different genres of story. Want grungy urban fantasy? Baldur's Gate is your go-to. Looking for traditional swords-n-sorcery? The Dalelands and its collection of villages built around the ruins of an elven mega-dungeon should be on your radar. Fancy survival horror, on the other hand? Hit Icewind Dale. The Moonshae Isles contrast this nicely with fey whimsy, while Calimshan takes us beyond traditional western fantasy.

Honestly, it's something of a surprise. Until now, I was convinced that D&D was going all in on Greyhawk for the game's 50th anniversary. As the oldest official Dungeons & Dragons setting, a lot has been made of Greyhawk's return in the new core rulebooks – numerous characters from it take pride of place, and it's even showcased as an example world in the 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. With that in mind, it's a relief to see that the Forgotten Realms hasn't been completely abandoned.

These two books are the furthest out of everything announced in the stream, as they won't hit shelves until late 2025.

Dragon adventure anthology offers 10 new oneshot quests

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Releases Summer 2025

A book of short adventures starring dragons in dungeons

The first new book of the revised core rules

Funnily enough, a lot of players miss out on one half of the RPG's name; as game designer James Wyatt points out during the D&D Direct stream, "it's kinda surprising how many people say they've actually never fought a dragon in D&D." If that applies to you, this anthology should sort you out.

Containing 10 adventures revolving around dragons in dungeons (see what they did there?), this as-yet unnamed book will be the first anthology and adventure for the new rules. There aren't many details to go on beyond that, but I think we can make a few educated guesses. If previous anthologies like Candlekeep Mysteries and Keys from the Golden Vault are anything to go by, these quests can serve as one-shots or as a larger, campaign with a homebase and patron connecting it all. What with a friendly golden dragon appearing on both covers of the Player's Handbook, I wouldn't be surprised if another was our mentor throughout this experience.

Personally, this is the announcement that excited me most. I've often said that these anthologies are some of the best D&D books of the past decade because they're so easy to pick up and put down (scheduling is the deadliest boss of any Dungeons & Dragons campaign, after all), but also due to the freedom oneshots bring. The designers have room to be more creative with short-form missions that don't need to prop up a multi-month campaign. As an example, you end up with wonderful nonsense like gnome cleaners who are annoyed at their working conditions so plot to fire their workplace into space like a rocket, or infectious nursery rhymes. Hopefully we get a similar degree of creativity with this dragon anthology.

We'll be able to find out in Summer 2025 when the book launches.

A new Starter Set is on the way… but it'll take a while to arrive

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Available Fall 2025

Reimagines a classic adventure for the new rules

Uses tutorials and a how-to-play video

The announcement of a new starter set might be the reveal that raised my eyebrows most. Yes, a beginner box for the revised rules was always going to happen. But the fact it isn't arriving for a while is not what I'd anticipated. Actually, D&D newbies will have to wait more than a year for an up-to-date starter set because it won't land until Fall 2025.

Thanks to extensive marketing that advertises how newcomer-friendly the 2024 core rules are, I'd been expecting a revised starter set to drop toward the end of this year as a way of riding that wave. Everyone's talking about this new version of D&D, so what better time to dip a toe into the water? I'm sure there's a reason the team is holding fire until later in 2025, and I appreciate that even the smallest project requires an absurd amount of work (e.g. the starter set may not be anywhere close to done, and that's totally fair). Plus, I suspect the designers would point us toward the example missions in the new Dungeon Master's Guide. But I'm surprised nonetheless.

As for what this 2025 starter set contains, it's currently called 'Heroes of the Borderlands' and will recreate the classic B2: The Keep on the Borderlands adventure from 1979. Apparently, the story will be split into three booklets – Caves of Chaos, the Keep on the Borderlands, and the Wilderness.

To help new players navigate all this, various tutorials will be included alongside a how-to-play video. I'd wager you get the usual pre-rolled characters, blank character sheets, and dice as well.

More Project Sigil details emerge, including a character builder

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Mini maker shown off

We got our first glimpse of the premade adventure

Set for a Fall 2024 beta

Of all the D&D projects in the near future, this virtual tabletop excites me the most. Project Sigil is "the Minecraft of D&D" according to developers, and we got a taste of that during the D&D Direct stream. Alongside a better look at how the level editor works, we got a glimpse of the free starter adventure (Danger in Dunbarrow) alongside the mini editor.

This last bit has me pumped. In much the same way as online model maker Hero Forge, it allows you to define pretty much everything about your character as if it was a high fantasy Sims. You can apparently then add new items and clothing as your character travels, making sure they evolve from session to session. The jury's still out on how effective this will be (it all hinges on how many assets are available, and whether you have to pay through the nose for most of them), but I appreciate the idea.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As for the starter adventure, the developers call it the "best starter pack that's ever existed for Dungeons & Dragons," which I call fightin' words. Alongside the premade environments and characters we already knew about, it looks to show off all the details on how to run the session in a very handsome-looking sidebar I'm assuming only the Dungeon Master sees. Besides being easy to follow, it looks pretty fantastic thanks to D&D-specific fonts and design elements that feel more premium than I'd expected.

Adding to this are premade 'modules' with included stories that you can build upon or modify as you see fit. Not that you have to use them, of course; if you'd rather make something from scratch, that's supported too.

You'll be able to try Project Sigil in a closed beta Fall 2024, and anyone that pre-orders the Player's Handbook apparently gets a free gold dragon mini for the virtual tabletop.

Secret Lair Baldur's Gate 3 drop now available

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Available now

Features Baldur's Gate 3 characters

Includes D&D icons from every era

We already knew about this drop (if you're still catching up, the newly teased D&D x MTG Secret Lair features Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion and Karlach), but we got a better look at the cards that would be included. Alongside numerous cards celebrating the Baldur's Gate 3 characters, classic D&D monsters and elements are also included. You've got that iconic 'Red Box' cover art, there's an actual Monster Manual, beholders show up, and big bad Acererak the Archlich turns up. Seeing as this is all a celebration of D&D's 50th anniversary, those inclusions make sense.

You can pick up the Secret Lair now. Well, sort of – all the Baldur's Gate 3 cards sold out faster than you can say 'Karlach.'

You can pick up the Secret Lair now. Well, sort of – all the Baldur's Gate 3 cards sold out faster than you can say 'Karlach.'