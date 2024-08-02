Newly teased D&D x MTG Secret Lair features Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion and Karlach

The upcoming MTG D&D Secret Lair has just been announced and it will feature some familiar faces from Baldur’s Gate 3.

There’s another D&D and BG3 product on the horizon but it’s not another core rulebook or Baldur’s Gate 4 (sorry). Instead, the world of one of the best tabletop RPGs is once again meeting Magic: The Gathering.

As announced at GenCon, this 50th Anniversary D&D drop will release August 27 and consist of five sets:

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: An Exhibition of Adventure

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Astarion's Thirst

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Karlach's Rage

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder I

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Death is in the Eyes of the Beholder II

These sets will be available to purchase on the Secret Lair website as well as the D&D Beyond Marketplace. Each one will set you back $29.99 for a Standard Edition or $39.99 for a Foil Edition (the latter of which should be particularly good at capturing the fiery glow of Karlach’s infernal engine).

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Predictably, given both games are Wizards of the Coast properties, we’ve seen a number of MTG and D&D crossovers in the past. These range from Secret Lair drops like Saturday Morning D&D and Honor Among Thieves to full blown sets like Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. However, this also isn’t the first time BG3’s band of illithid-infected adventurers have appeared in Magic: The Gathering.

As part of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate released in 2022, each core party member of Baldur’s Gate 3 featured in their own Legendary Creature card. That said, this was way back when BG3 was still in early access and before most of us had sunk 100s of hours into the game and fully fallen in love with its story and characters.

Two years and one GOTY later, things are different and appetite for this drop will be majorly heightened this time around. However, odds are your thirst for Astarion could remain unquenched.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That’s right — Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons will be yet another limited release drop. This approach, as opposed to its print-on-demand alternative, creates artificial scarcity and a prime market for scalpers to swoop in. After last month’s Monty Python Secret Lair was totally sold out within one hour, Magic: The Gathering head designer Mark Rosewater responded to player complaints with a promise to “pass [the] note along” to Wizards of the Coast as a whole. However, it remains to be seen if this feedback will have any effect on future Secret Lair drops.

For something else to play, be sure to check out the best board games and the best card games.