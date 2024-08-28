D&D newbies will have to wait more than a year for an up-to-date starter set

If you were hoping to rope someone you know into their first-ever game of D&D anytime soon, you’re going to be in a bit of a pickle. That’s because, according to the recently streamed D&D Direct , a Starter Set compatible with OneDND isn’t due to arrive until Fall 2025.

Undoubtedly, Starter Sets aren’t the only way to get into Dungeons & Dragons, but I can’t say I don’t think the absence of one for 5.5E isn’t going to be harshly felt. Since way back in the 1970s with the advent of the ‘Basic Set’, Dungeons & Dragons has had a focused means of easing players into their journey with one of the best tabletop RPGs . Even to the uninitiated, these pared down boxes of rules and mini campaigns offer a great welcome mat to precede your more in-depth adventures.

In terms of sheer volume of content, these Starter Sets don’t hold a candle to the best Dungeons & Dragons books . However, they are exceedingly useful for those who are new to the world of D&D or tabletop roleplaying games as a whole. That’s what makes it all the more inconvenient that players are going to have to wait more than a year to pick one up.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

While not technically a distinct edition, OneDND introduces a swath of tweaked rules and important changes to Dungeons & Dragons as a system. And, as we progress further through the release lineup of 2024 core rulebooks, the existing 5th Edition Starter Set is becoming more and more redundant. That’s not to say that 5th edition isn’t worth playing with (it definitely is), but beginner adventurers are going to have to confront the unfortunate reality of having to learn 5.5E just as they start to really get the hang of 5E.

Like I’ve said, Starter Sets aren’t the only way to learn how to play D&D. In fairness to Wizards of the Coast, the new 2024 Player’s Handbook has demonstrated a noticeable positive shift in how it delivers content for first-time players. So, it’s possible that fresh PHB elements like sample session scripts can temporarily fill in the teacher-shaped hole left by the missing Starter Set. Still, what that doesn’t account for is the issue of budget.



As anyone who has seen my bank statements can attest to, tabletop gaming can be an expensive hobby. Wallet-friendly entry points like the Starter Set (and its cooler cousin, the Essentials Kit) are a savior for anyone hoping to dip their toe into D&D for less. Anyone D&D newbies who can afford to are probably going to splash the cash for the full Player’s Handbook. Everyone else, on the other hand, will have to stall until late next year.

