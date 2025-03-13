The new D&D Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide are still discounted, in case you were thinking of getting into Dungeons & Dragons in 2025

The new D&D Player’s Handbook dropped pretty low for its first discount, with some places stocking it for under $40. And while we're unlikely to see it that cheap again any time soon, you can still save almost $10 if you're thinking of getting both this and the Dungeon Master's Guide together. With the 5th Edition of one of the best tabletop RPGs getting a big ol’ facelift, there are three new core rulebooks for TTRPG fans to add to their shopping list, though the 2024 Monster Manual is still at full price on Amazon.

These current discounts aren't quite as juicy as they were when the books first landed, but the D&D Player’s Handbook (2024) is currently $45 at Amazon, down from its $49.99 RRP. That's cheaper than the 2014 version currently.

And if you're thinking of trying your hand at Dungeon Mastering, the 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide is also $44.95 at Amazon, down from $49.99. While both are only around $5 off, pair them up and you'll be getting a near $10.03 saving on some of the most sought-after tabletop rulebooks of our current age.

Plus, UK peeps can grab the books for an even more impressive discount too, with the Player's Handbook sitting at just £28.99 at Magic Madhouse (around £10 off the usual Amazon price according to our price tracking software), with the Dungeon Master's Guide costing just £30.75 at Amazon right now at Amazon, against the £38.62 RRP. Altogether that's around £17.87 saved if you're thinking of getting both!

Should you buy the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook or Dungeon Master's Guide (2024)?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The best D&D books can be a little on the pricey side, but in the case of the game’s core rulebooks, they’ll serve as an excellent reference over many sessions and even over years of play. In particular, the Player’s Handbook is a must-have for any player. It’s almost always the first core rulebook I’d recommend a beginner starting their collection with.

If you already own the 2014 Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook, you might be wondering whether or not it’s worth buying the 2024 revised version. Sure, it’s not technically part of a new edition but there are so many changes made in the updated Player’s Handbook that scribbling new rules on post-it notes isn’t really going to cut it. So, if you and your party are planning on making the move to 5.5E, I’d wholeheartedly recommend upgrading your PHB as you do.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

As well as shifts in spells, backgrounds, and weapon mastery, there are changes made to all 12 classes in the 2024 D&D Player’s Handbook – ranging from minor tweaks to big overhauls – all done with the goal of making each one more well-balanced and rewarding to play. In particular, I’d argue that there’s a lot of (very welcome) effort put into improving how each class feels to play a higher levels.



Yet, at the same time, there are tools introduced that are specifically tailored to helping D&D newbies on their journey too. Beyond written content, the 2024 PHB is also totally aesthetically revitalized. Flicking through its pages, you’ll find it's packed with illustrations, tables, and boxouts that are as beautiful as they are functional. Not only does make it a good deal more approachable and accessible but it also makes for a very pretty addition to your bookshelf.

As for the Dungeon Master's Guide, this is going to be essential for anyone who's players are wanting to slide into the updated version of D&D, as it will give you a fantastic basis for how to DM a game in 2025.

