Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog

News
By
published

Some of these custom dice pledge tier prices are ridiculous

Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
(Image credit: Hero Forge)

Here comes everyone's favorite D&D miniature designer with its own custom dice Kickstarter campaign. In the planned software, users will be able to design their own dice sets in the browser-based Hero Forge style. With access to a breadth of Hero Forge items and minis, you'll be able to arrange them inside your very own polyhedral dice collections, as well as individual dice designs.

The announcement comes in as Hero Forge's third Kickstarter campaign, the past two of which have brought us invaluable tools for designing minis for use in one of the best tabletop RPGs around. From their custom 3D printable mini maker, to the 2.0 version that brought us full-colour minis – the second of which raised $3,106,660, which is more than eight times the amount of the original Hero Forge Kickstarter. I can only imagine how much they're going to net themselves this time around.

As for this one. Only D20s will get the special treatment, however, with the ability to customize the number size and positioning, as well as their colouring. You'll also be able to choose between standard D20 design, where the numerals are in the usual position, or a life counter layout with the numbers arranged sequentially. There's also a humongous XL D20 option at $90/£70 ($99/£77 if you don't catch the Early Bird promo), which will allow you to fit a whole mini or just a bust of your favorite character inside your dice… Looks like I'm going to need a bigger dice box, then.

Image 1 of 3
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
(Image credit: Hero Forge)
Alt dice for alt people

Dice for metalheads

(Image credit: UBEUCK / Forged Dice Co.)

As a metalhead who thrives on satanic panic, I thought I'd throw in my two cents for us shadow-lurkers. If you're just looking for some dice to satisfy your dark urges and don't need any of that unnecessarily priced custom dice nonsense, there are plenty of (far cheaper) options out there including metal dice sets that look like they were sculpted by H.R. Geiger himself for $21.99, down from $23.99. Goblin moders among us might even treat themselves to a mystery Goblin Bag dice set for just $9.99, currently down from $11.99.

You can grab the basic custom D20 pledge at just $39, or £31 for those in the UK, whereas at the top end you can grab the Pet Designer Pledge, in which the Hero Forge "artists will work from your photo or description to add your pet as a familiar". That would've set you back $2,000, or £1,553 for UK pet-lovers, but three backers have already pledged and taken all the spots, sadly.

All those who pledge will get access to the custom dice design software, but special tiers are also available for those who fancy designing their very own Hero Forge bits. In fact, for $10,000 you can still get a whole boatload of dice – I imagine you'll get your own personal freight for delivery – and also get to work with the artists to "design 14 decals, a hand-held item, and an outfit". All of which will later be available for others to use in Hero Forge, including the dice maker, by the sounds of it.

The campaign just launched, so you can head over to the Hero Forge: Custom Dice Kickstarter page if that sounds like something that might interest you.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best board games, or if you're an RPG head as is more likely if you're reading this, how about the best D&D books available today?

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ascendice 2: Levitating Dice for D&amp;D
Hold me back, levitating D&D dice are a thing and I need them
Sparkly Catan Hex tiles and metal buildings with a hand reaching down to move them
This Catan Kickstarter will yassify your copy of the board game, and it's already hit $300,000 in pledges
Baron SmellyBones dice
For the love of Lolth, please don't tell my DM smelly D&D dice exist
Photo of the Glumdark book
Come all ye metalheads, behold this system-agnostic TRPG sourcebook for my fellow chaos goblins
A bunch of 5e compatible sourcebooks side by side
Sharpen your DM skills with $741 worth of D&D 5e compatible books for just $25
Character from Malediction
Fully funded in 12 minutes, this card game combines 3D printable miniatures with deep strategic deckbuilding
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Upcoming support for underground and multi-level dungeons in Dungeon Alchemist
Dungeon Alchemist community manager is "a little concerned how it's behind a paywall to run games" in D&D's official Sigil VTT
Game pieces from Artistry which have an art noveau style
After raising $220,000 on Kickstarter, this art history board game is ready to be the prettiest one in your collection
MTG Final Fantasy art of Kefka Palazzo from Final Fantasy VI dropping potions into water
Following MTG Final Fantasy, another Square Enix Magic collab is “likely a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if’”
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Latest in News
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
More about tabletop gaming
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring

If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Upcoming support for underground and multi-level dungeons in Dungeon Alchemist

Dungeon Alchemist community manager is "a little concerned how it's behind a paywall to run games" in D&D's official Sigil VTT
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf

This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
See more latest
Most Popular
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
Balatro's first few hours generated over $600,000, "far more money" than the roguelike's creator had ever made: "It is the most surreal day of my life"
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Mass Effect 3
BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho explains his new sci-fi film Mickey 17's surprise end title card: "It's a coming-of-age-story"