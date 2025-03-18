Save up to $55 on these three essential D&D 5e sourcebooks

Prepare to enter the weird and wonderful world of official D&D 5e sourcebooks. Three of which are on offer currently, so you can expand your Dungeons & Dragons campaign from basic to exponentially cooler, for far cheaper than usual. I've had a check around for deals, both in the US and UK, and these are the best offers on some of the greatest sourcebooks for one of the best tabletop RPGs in the land.

Right now you can grab three amazing 2024 ruleset-compatible additions to the D&D 5e ruleset for $114.80 at Amazon, thanks to a fantastic bundle. The bundle includes Xanathar's Guide to Everything, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, and Monsters of The Multiverse sourcebooks, and comes complete with DM screen and slip case to fit each one snugly on your bookshelf.

Buying each one separately would set you back around $128.70, which might be a great option if this bundle deal slips off the radar. And considering how hard it was to find these in stock, I see that happening in the not-too-far future.

UK peeps will also be happy to hear they can grab a small discount on the bundle right now. That's £137.97 at Amazon for the lot, complete with sleeve and DM screen, and a saving of £5.02. Buy each one separately and that discount actually gets a lot tastier. With £7 off Tasha's Cauldron at Amazon's £34.99 pricing, £4 saved on Xanthar's Guide which is just £37.98 Zatu, and a fantastic £13.48 saved on Monsters of The Multiverse Monsters at Amazon's £27.97 cost, grabbing the full lot separately will net you a saving of £24.49 altogether.

Should you buy these D&D sourcebooks?

Regardless of whether you're sticking with the old 2014 rules or the new Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's guide (which are also on offer right now, in case you're leaning toward the new edition), these books will still work. They're compatible between versions, and a couple were actually made with the 2024 changes partially in mind.

As for content, Tasha's Cauldron is one of my personal favorites since it brought us the Artificer class, along with a bunch of new subclasses to give you some exciting ways to spice up your characters; Monsters of The Multiverse gives a fascinating dive into the breadth of extraplanar creatures, replacing and unifying monster stat blocks from Volo's Guide and Mordenkainen's Tome; while Xanathar's Guide to Everything is rife with great subclasses like the College of Glamour Bard, Circle of Dreams Druids, and – my personal fave – the Way of the Drunken Master Monk.

