WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected

News
By published

Manage resources and build up Baldur's Gate in this upcoming game of political intrigue

The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image
(Image credit: WizKids)

In case you didn't catch the announcement in the storm of Baldur's Gate 3 talk across the web, I thought I would bring to your attention something wonderful: an upcoming D&D city builder board game, in which players design and recreate the city of Baldur's Gate. As a fan of BG3, D&D, and city builders, that already sounds like one of the best board games to me.

Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate is set for a June 2025 release, but you can preorder it now at Miniature Market for $55.99. That's already $9 cheaper than the $64.99 MSRP. And honestly, it's a darn sight cheaper than a lot of WizKids games of the same ilk.

Recently demoed at GAMA Expo 2025 at the WizKids booth, Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate pits 2-5 players against one another in a city building twist on one of the best tabletop RPGs around, D&D. In it, you'll play as the head of a powerful family trying to grow in notoriety and push your own agendas while building up Baldur's Gate however you see fit. You'll spend (around 90 minutes) play time building up new businesses within the nine districts of the iconic city of Baldur's Gate, and creating temporary allegiances as you defend your home from incoming monsters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate$55.99 at Miniature MarketSave $9 - Buy it if:Don't buy it if:

Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate | $64.99 $55.99 at Miniature Market
Save $9 - For a game that has still yet to release, a lovely little discount on a preorder is always appreciated. And for something unprecedented, too: a city builder style board game for D&D lovers.

Buy it if:
✅ You love city builder board games
✅ You're into the political intrigue of D&D settings

Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer a more roleplay-heavy game

Price check:
💲 D&D store | $64.99

UK price:
WizKids | £50.21

View Deal

The Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate board game components

(Image credit: WizKids)

Extending your hand across the three major factions of the city – the Council of Four, the Flaming Fist, and the Thieves' Guild – you'll slot your influence cubes into miniatures representing gates, keeps, watchtowers and the like to exhibit your realm of influence.

The game comes from the mind of Matthew Dunstan who, alongside Brett J. Gilbert, co-designed Elysium. Similar in its deep sense of political intrigue, Elysium is a well-regarded strategy board game of Ancient Greek heroes, demigods and legends.

For more discounts, be sure to check out our D&D gift guide.

See more Games News
TOPICS
Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A wizard casts spells beside a dragonborn whose hands are wreathed in energy, divided from a person in mech armor and a woman holding up a potion bottle
I visited D&D HQ to see the 2025 lineup, and it includes everything from Eberron to the return of a classic adventure
The cover of Horrified: Dungeons and Dragons, with smiling Beholder in green and purple
D&D Monster Manual eat your heart out, a Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons game is coming so no one has to run a oneshot
A group of model adventurers on a dark bridge, with one firing fire at bat-like creatures
D&D Sigil official VTT is live and totally free to download
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
The Legend of Vox Machina
If you're craving more D&D after Baldur's Gate 3, Critical Role is "hard at work" on a video game – and it'll be unveiled "any day" now
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set is the first one I've been excited about in years
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Seldeg against the backdrop of the Pathfinder 2E Claws of the Tyrant adventure book cover
Pathfinder 2E RPG: Claws of the Tyrant Adventure is available to preorder at a discount
A wide collection of monsterous playable characters from Battlezoo Ancestries Living Legends
Play as a Mindflayer or a swarm of bees in this upcoming D&D supplement from a Pathfinder 2E co-creator
Two warriors of the Emperor&#039;s Children on either side of a GamesRadar+ &#039;best deal&#039; badge, all against a pink background
Where to buy Warhammer Emperor's Children Champions of Slaanesh Army Set
Latest in News
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan&#039;s The Odyssey
The cast of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey has grown again, with a Sons of Anarchy and God of War actor joining the stacked line-up
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Silent Hill f
"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
More about tabletop gaming
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies

"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game

Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan&#039;s The Odyssey

The cast of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey has grown again, with a Sons of Anarchy and God of War actor joining the stacked line-up

See more latest
Most Popular
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan&#039;s The Odyssey
The cast of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey has grown again, with a Sons of Anarchy and God of War actor joining the stacked line-up
Silent Hill f
"That, to me, is what Silent Hill truly embodies": Silent Hill f's A-list team now includes legendary series composer Akira Yamaoka
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad
Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"