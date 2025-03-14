WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected

In case you didn't catch the announcement in the storm of Baldur's Gate 3 talk across the web, I thought I would bring to your attention something wonderful: an upcoming D&D city builder board game, in which players design and recreate the city of Baldur's Gate. As a fan of BG3, D&D, and city builders, that already sounds like one of the best board games to me.

Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate is set for a June 2025 release, but you can preorder it now at Miniature Market for $55.99. That's already $9 cheaper than the $64.99 MSRP. And honestly, it's a darn sight cheaper than a lot of WizKids games of the same ilk.

Recently demoed at GAMA Expo 2025 at the WizKids booth, Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate pits 2-5 players against one another in a city building twist on one of the best tabletop RPGs around, D&D. In it, you'll play as the head of a powerful family trying to grow in notoriety and push your own agendas while building up Baldur's Gate however you see fit. You'll spend (around 90 minutes) play time building up new businesses within the nine districts of the iconic city of Baldur's Gate, and creating temporary allegiances as you defend your home from incoming monsters.

Extending your hand across the three major factions of the city – the Council of Four, the Flaming Fist, and the Thieves' Guild – you'll slot your influence cubes into miniatures representing gates, keeps, watchtowers and the like to exhibit your realm of influence.

The game comes from the mind of Matthew Dunstan who, alongside Brett J. Gilbert, co-designed Elysium. Similar in its deep sense of political intrigue, Elysium is a well-regarded strategy board game of Ancient Greek heroes, demigods and legends.

