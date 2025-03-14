WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Manage resources and build up Baldur's Gate in this upcoming game of political intrigue
In case you didn't catch the announcement in the storm of Baldur's Gate 3 talk across the web, I thought I would bring to your attention something wonderful: an upcoming D&D city builder board game, in which players design and recreate the city of Baldur's Gate. As a fan of BG3, D&D, and city builders, that already sounds like one of the best board games to me.
Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate is set for a June 2025 release, but you can preorder it now at Miniature Market for $55.99. That's already $9 cheaper than the $64.99 MSRP. And honestly, it's a darn sight cheaper than a lot of WizKids games of the same ilk.
Recently demoed at GAMA Expo 2025 at the WizKids booth, Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate pits 2-5 players against one another in a city building twist on one of the best tabletop RPGs around, D&D. In it, you'll play as the head of a powerful family trying to grow in notoriety and push your own agendas while building up Baldur's Gate however you see fit. You'll spend (around 90 minutes) play time building up new businesses within the nine districts of the iconic city of Baldur's Gate, and creating temporary allegiances as you defend your home from incoming monsters.
Dungeons & Dragons: Builders of Baldur's Gate | $64.99 $55.99 at Miniature Market
Save $9 - For a game that has still yet to release, a lovely little discount on a preorder is always appreciated. And for something unprecedented, too: a city builder style board game for D&D lovers.
Buy it if:
✅ You love city builder board games
✅ You're into the political intrigue of D&D settings
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer a more roleplay-heavy game
Price check:
💲 D&D store | $64.99
UK price:
⭐ WizKids | £50.21
Extending your hand across the three major factions of the city – the Council of Four, the Flaming Fist, and the Thieves' Guild – you'll slot your influence cubes into miniatures representing gates, keeps, watchtowers and the like to exhibit your realm of influence.
The game comes from the mind of Matthew Dunstan who, alongside Brett J. Gilbert, co-designed Elysium. Similar in its deep sense of political intrigue, Elysium is a well-regarded strategy board game of Ancient Greek heroes, demigods and legends.
For more discounts, be sure to check out our D&D gift guide.
Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.
