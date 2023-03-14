System Shock remake gets a May release date - but only on PC

The ambitious System Shock remake finally has a release date: May 30, 2023.

There's just a few short months to wait until the Nightdive Studios remake of the iconic shooter launches. However, the May 30 release date for the System Shock remake is only applicable to the PC version of the remake, with all other versions having been pushed to release later on.

When this is exactly, we don't know. Nightdive reveals that while the original goal was to release the System Shock remake by the end of March 2023, that just simply wasn't possible, so the release date for the remake, on PC and consoles alike, is actually a delayed date from the original goal.

"Console editions of System Shock will release on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series S|X in due course; more details on this when we have them," the press release from Nightdive Studios reads. We'll have to keep an ear our for more details surrounding the consoles versions of the remake.

The System Shock remake has been a long time coming, and it's finally just around the corner from launching. Last year in April 2022, Nightdive revealed the remake was "largely complete," with console versions being the immediate focus for the System Shock remake development team.

Clearly something has happened to extend the development time beyond the original time frame for Nightdive with the console versions. If you're curious about the new remake, you can go try out the System Shock remake demo on PC right now, which is available to download via Steam.

