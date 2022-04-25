System Shock remake is "largely complete," but the focus is now on console ports

The System Shock remake is "largely complete" according to the head of development at Nightdive Studios.

The news comes from Windows Central, who spoke to Nightdive director of business development Larry Kuperman at the Game Developer's Conference earlier this year. Kuperman refers to the System Shock remake as being "largely complete," with work ongoing in the "pre-beta" phase of the game's ongoing development.

The Nightdive Studios head actually goes further into specifics, saying that all the weapons and enemy types are finalized and present in the System Shock remake. However, work is ongoing for the console versions of the remake, as developers at Nightdive want to release it simultaneously on all platforms.

"Our goal is always to remake games so that they look like what you remember, not the way that they actually looked when you played them on your 14-inch CRT monitor," Kuperman said, adding that the entire thing is a "balancing act." Kuperman believes 2019's Resident Evil 2 remake nailed this, with the story being largely the same, but the core gameplay updated for modern audiences.

Considering the System Shock remake started out life all the way back in 2016 with a Kickstarter drive, it's fair to say it's been a long time coming. Perhaps the game really is as close to coming out as Kuperman, but if you're keen to get your hands on the project, you can actually try out a limited demo of the System Shock remake right now on PC.

