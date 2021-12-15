System Shock remake demo is out now on PC

The System Shock remake demo is out right now on Steam, as the development studio acquires a new publishing partner.

Just yesterday on December 14, publisher Prime Matter announced that they'd partnered with developer Nightdive Studio to collaborate on the forthcoming System Shock remake. Not only that, but there's a playable demo of the remake out on Steam right now, to celebrate the partnership between the developer and publisher.

Shodan is back... 👾We're excited to announce our partnership with @NightdiveStudio for the remake of the classic sci-fi action adventure #SystemShock - coming next year!🎮 Try the demo now on Steam: https://t.co/iLVhe67V34 pic.twitter.com/3zKFcgl26bDecember 14, 2021 See more

Heading over to Steam, where the demo is exclusively available, we get to see what the system requirements are, and it's not too bad for most set-ups. For minimum, you'll need an Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better processor, 4GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better graphics card, and merely 2GB of free storage space on your PC to run the new demo.

The recommended specs, however, require an Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better.

The System Shock remake project has been trundling on for a fair while now at Nightdive Studio. At first, the remake appeared to be aiming for a Summer 2021 release window on PC, but this obviously fell through, with developer Nightdive going relatively radio silent on the remake since July earlier this year. The developer previously released System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, which boasted additional VR support for the very first time.

As for the upcoming third entry in the shooter series, System Shock 3 still appears to be a fair way out. Back in 2019, we received a gameplay teaser for the sequel, showing the villainous Shodan's bloody return, and in 2020, developer OtherSide Entertainment announced that publishing giant Tencent would be "taking the franchise forward," assuming publishing duties on the sequel.

