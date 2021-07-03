System Shock's latest teaser shows off how far the reboot has come

Nightdive has released a new, seven-minute-long teaser for its upcoming System Shock Remake.

Entitled "Research Teaser Trailer", the new video asks "how can you challenge a perfect, immortal machine?" and – predictably enough, given its title – takes us through the research section of the Citadel Station.

It's our first detailed peek at the game in action for some time, and includes both exploration and combat within the trailer, ending with a frantic fight with a gigantic robot.

Here, take a look for yourself (thanks, Eurogamer ):

The news came courtesy of a "bonus update" from developer Nightdive Studios earlier this week, which only two days ago also provided a glimpse at some curious concept art and detailed how the team "fleshed out the Citadel Station".

There's still no specific release date for the remake, and it's still marked as summer 2021 (that's Q3 for those of you in the southern hemisphere) on Steam. However, pre-orders for System Shock are now live, and "anyone who pre-orders System Shock remake will receive System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free and all Kickstarter/Backerkit backers who backed at the $30 level or higher will also be receiving SS2:EE for free," the developer said. Pre-orderers will also be able to play the game's "final demo", too.

ICYMI, System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition will include VR support , as Nightdive recently confirmed with a brief clip of VR gameplay. The clip shows one developer using the motion controls on a Valve Index VR joystick to attack one of the game's iconic Blue Monkeys with a wrench.

As for the beleaguered third installment of the franchise? Our last update was in May 2020, when System Shock 3 developer OtherSide Entertainment announced that publishing giant Tencent "will be taking the System Shock franchise forward ".

As we reported at the time, while OtherSide's announcement was vague, many assumed this meant a total buyout. However, Nightdive Studios' CEO Stephen Kick subsequently confirmed on Twitter that Nightdive still owned the System Shock franchise and IP itself.

Nightdive Studios is also re-releasing System Shock 2 , too.