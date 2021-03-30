Sylvester Stallone teases plans for a Rocky prequel series

Rocky might not be out for the count just yet. Sylvester Stallone has revealed he’s working on a treatment for a prequel series that will delve into the formative years of the champion boxer.

Taking to Instagram, Stallone shared plans for an outline for the series. It’s something that will "ideally [be] 10 episodes for a few seasons to really get to the heart of the characters in [their] younger years."

The Rocky prequel series, if it ever rises off the canvas, will be "a cinematic world brimming with characters that have been beloved by people around the world for nearly five decades. Climbing aboard that time machine that will take us to the most transformative generation in modern history: The Sixties” (H/T ComicBook.com for deciphering Stallone’s handwriting).

At the bottom of the page, Stallone zeroes in on some touchstones for one of the most defining decades in recent American history: the moon landing, the civil rights movement, and the Cold War all feature. Did someone say Mad Men with punching bags?

While the Rocky prequel series hasn’t moved beyond pen and paper, Stallone thinks "streaming" will be the ideal home for the fledgling project. The success of Cobra Kai, a sequel series to Karate Kid, proves this has the potential be more than a wild swing and a miss.

Whether the prequel comes to pass, Rocky’s story might not be done yet – at least on the big screen. The door is still open for him to appear in Creed 3, which is directed by lead Michael B. Jordan. It's set for release on November 23, 2022.

