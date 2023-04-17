Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer teases sinister origins of the cure

A new Sweet Tooth trailer has arrived – and it teases the sinister origins of a cure for the Sick.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see the hybrid children under threat, as it would seem they are crucial to the "unconventional ingredient" needed for the cure. While it's not made explicitly clear what that might involve, it certainly doesn't seem to be anything good, with hybrid kids in danger throughout the trailer.

The trailer also particularly showcases the creepy General Abbot, who is pushing for the cure to save humanity from extinction. He'll be no friend of Gus's, either; at one point, he grabs hold of Gus's antlers. We also see scientist Dr. Singh, who is trying to save his wife. Singh seems far more conflicted about the cure than Abbot, to put it mildly.

The Netflix show follows the aftermath of a pandemic caused by the H5G9 virus, AKA the Sick, which killed most of the world's human population, and also caused the creation of babies that are half-human, half-animal.

The official logline for the series reads: "Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble."

This isn't the first trailer for the new season, with a previous teaser also highlighting the hunt for the cure.

Sweet Tooth season 2 is arriving on Netflix very soon, with the new episodes hitting the streamer on April 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.