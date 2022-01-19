Surprising new Netflix movie overtakes Don't Look Up in top 10 chart

Don't Look Up has lost its top spot on Netflix – a new movie has replaced it as the most-streamed title in the past week.

New mystery thriller Brazen is now in the number one spot. The movie follows Grace (Alyssa Milano), a mystery writer whose estranged sister is murdered and revealed to have been living a double life as a webcam performer. Grace decides to get involved with the case, ignoring the advice of the detective (Sam Page). Brazen has amassed 45.3 million hours streamed in the past week, while Don't Look Up is in second place with 28.4 million hours. This success may come as a surprise – the movie has not been receiving particularly positive reviews, and has a rating of 15% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Other titles in Netflix's top 10 for the past week include Mother/Android at number three with 23.2 million hours streamed, The Secret Life of Pets 2 in fifth place with 9.4 million hours, and Red Notice at number six with 8.7 million hours.

Netflix recently announced that Don't Look Up was now its second-biggest movie of all time, having been viewed for a total of 321.5 million hours in its first 17 days on the platform. The dark comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who discover a comet on a collision course with the Earth. Despite the inevitable catastrophic consequences, they struggle to convince the US government or the media that it's worth taking action.