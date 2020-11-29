Surprise! Hwang is returning to SoulCalibur 6

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the final character to drop as part of SoulCalibur 6's Season Pass 2 DLC will be fan-favourite, Hwang.

For the uninitiated, Hwang made his first appearance for the fighting series way back in 1995, and has appeared as a playable character in Soul Edge, SoulCalibur, and SoulCalibur 3. Since then, however, he's only been an NPC - much to many fighting fans' frustration.

A master swordsman makes his highly anticipated return to the Stage of History – Hwang will be coming to #SOULCALIBUR VI on December 2nd! ⚔ pic.twitter.com/z4eAie3UjpNovember 28, 2020

Korean fighter Hwang arrives on December 2 along with a new update that also brings new stage Motien Pass Ruins, Seong Mi-Na's classic costume parts, more Tekken CAS parts, and new Mitsurugi and Nightmare episodes (thanks, Eurogamer ).

To celebrate, Namco also dropped a new teaser during the latest SoulCalibur Online Challenge held over the weekend:

"A master swordsman makes his highly anticipated return to the Stage of History... Hwang will be coming to SoulCalibur VI on December 2nd!" Bandai Namco teased in the video description.

As with prior DLC characters, Hwang will be available for no extra cost for Season Pass holders, but those keen to get Hwang onto their roster without the pass will be able to purchase him separately, too.

Will this be the final season pass for SoulCalibur 6 or does Namco Bandai have more content up its sleeve? The publisher isn't spilling the beans just yet but, as always, we'll keep you posted.