Super Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream will dedicate 45 minutes to Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury

The newest fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is none other than Fatal Fury's brawling protagonist, Terry Bogard, and we're about to get a really good look at how he plays. Nintendo just announced a roughly 45-minute livestream entirely dedicated to previewing Ultimate's newest roster-addition, starting at 5am PT / 8am ET / 2pm BST on Wednesday, November 6.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 11/6 at 5am PT for a roughly 45-minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at upcoming DLC Fighter, Terry Bogard from the FATAL FURY series! pic.twitter.com/MPKUp0lkJsNovember 5, 2019

It's a pleasant, if not entirely unexpected surprise for fans of Smash Bros. Ultimate and 1991's Fatal Fury, the latter of which spawned the sleeveless, blond-haired Terry Bogard. Announced as Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character back in early September for release sometime in November, we've been expecting some sort of preview video before launch. The previous three DLC fighters, Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, and Banjo-Kazooie's titular stars each got their own demonstrations before they joined the roster.

The stream will be hosted by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai, who appears to be holding a controller and playing the game in the Twitter announcement. Nintendo also says to expect patch 6.0 to arrive soon with fighter adjustments, which will render your replay data incompatible with the new patch. You can remedy this by converting your replay data - all you need to do is head to Vault > Replays > Replay Data > Convert to Video.

The Twitter announcement also puts to bed any speculation that Nintendo might reveal another DLC fighter during Wednesday's livestream, with a follow-up tweet simply reading, "During this livestream, there are no announcements regarding any unrevealed fighters."

Just getting started? Catch up before Bogard arrives by unlocking every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character.