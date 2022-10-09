Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario's voice "should be Charles Martinet", says prolific voice actor

Prolific voice actor Tara Strong has responded to the new trailer of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, saying Mario's voice "should be Charles [Martinet]", Mario's voice actor from the games.

"No one should be judging Chris, he’s a fantastic actor…this is only about what’s right and Charles should have been offered the role," Strong tweeted (opens in new tab), after commenting publicly on Pratt's casting in the lead role.

"Voice actors - I’m gonna put my heart and soul in this for at least 20 years, help sell billions in merch, make the studios millions of dollars and make generations around the world happy. Hollywood - We don’t care," she tweeted (opens in new tab).

After asking her 430,000+ followers to share their favorite stories about Martinet because "a certain earth angel could use some love tonight", Mario himself popped up in her mentions.

"I love you, Tara! Thank you so much!" Charles Martinet tweeted in reply. "Thank you, everybody! Your love and kindness mean more than you could ever know and genuinely touched my heart. My little eyes seem to be leaking today… with tender affection. Thank you…"

"I love [Charles Martinet] so much that now we insist on being next to each other at all [conventions]," Strong added.

