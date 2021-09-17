Sung Kang confirms his mystery character wields a lightsaber in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The wall of secrecy surrounding the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series is slowly being chipped away. Fast and Furious actor Sung Kang has revealed a handful of details about his mystery role in the Disney Plus show – and it seems that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader won’t be the only ones running around with lightsabers in this corner of a galaxy far, far away.

For Kang, it was a chance to see his childhood dream realized. "To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me... just as a fan, to be able to be a part of that history is pretty amazing," he told Screen Rant.

But, wait, there’s more. "And my character has a lightsaber, [and] it’s not a toy, it’s actually the real thing," Kang revealed.

Some pieces, inevitably, still need to be put together – but these quotes might give some credence to prior rumors that Sung Kang’s character will be at one with the Dark Side of the Force, and potentially even an Inquisitor.

For the uninitiated, the Inquisitors are a group of warriors under the watchful eye of Darth Vader, essentially to be used as a blunt weapon to scythe down any issues the Empire might encounter.

Given that Sung Kang explicitly mentions he’s on set with Darth Vader, it’s a distinct possibility that he’s part of that group. Let’s just hope he doesn’t get between Obi-Wan and his impending rematch with Hayden Christensen's Chosen One.

For more on the franchise, check out all the upcoming Star Wars movies currently in the works.