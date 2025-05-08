John Wick director says Donnie Yen "had concerns" about his Rogue One character not living up to full potential: "It's hard when you're doing Star Wars as there's so many other things going on"

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has revealed that Donnie Yen had some doubts about his fan-favorite Rogue One character.

"Donnie had concerns about it because neither of us felt like that lived up to his potential," Stahelski told Collider. "I think there was more to do with that character. You know, it’s hard when you’re doing Star Wars as there’s so many other things going on."

He played Chirrut Îmwe in the 2016 prequel movie, a warrior and one of the Guardians of the Whills on Jedha. He helps Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and K-2SO find Saw Gerrera and joins the rebel group on their mission to steal the plans for the Death Star, ultimately sacrificing himself for the cause. Like his John Wick character, Caine, Chirrut is blind.

The actor is taking the lead in another franchise now, though, with a new John Wick spin-off.

Titled Caine, the movie is about his assassin character introduced in John Wick 4 and has been described as a "Hong Kong-style action thriller". Rina Sawayama, who plays Osaka Continental concierge Akira, will join him in the film, which Yen is also directing.

Next up in the Wick-verse, though, is Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as the titular dancer-turned-assassin. The movie takes place between the third and fourth John Wick movies, and we can expect appearances from Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston.

Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates with our guide to the other best upcoming movies in 2025.