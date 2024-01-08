Suits’ Patrick J. Adams responds to spin-off news: "I'd be ready to suit up again"

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross on the hit legal drama, has reacted to news of an upcoming L.A.-set spin-off.

"I think it’s all in [the] early stages. It’s a show in the Suits universe, like a 'Suits L.A.'" Adams said at the Golden Globes pre-show (via Variety).

"Our fearless showrunner Aaron [Korsh is] working on that. If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people."

When prompted, Adams even had an idea about how his character and his on-screen wife Rachel (Meghan Markle) could return to the Suits fold after they both departed the show in the seventh season.

"Sure, Mike and Rachel in Seattle, they gotta come down to L.A. and fix some stuff," Adams offered.

Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn previously told an audience at Content London (H/T Variety) that the new Suits show will "have the same energy and good looking people that the original did" and will be set in the "same timeframe" as the original. Little else is known about the project, which will follow on from the recent streaming success on Netflix of Suits.

A handful of the cast of Suits – Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty – also reunited on-stage, presenting the award for Best Drama Series, which was won by Succession. The HBO drama, focusing on the Roy family and its media empire, equalled the record for most wins (three) in the category alongside X-Files and Mad Men.

