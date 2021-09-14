Succession season 3's October release date confirmed

Succession season 3 finally has a release date – the Roys are returning to our screens on October 17, marking almost the two year anniversary of the season 2 finale (the last episode of the second season aired on October 13, 2019).

HBO's official synopsis of the new season is as follows: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season 2, Logan Roy begins season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Alongside Brian Cox, who's back as patriarch Logan, and Jeremy Strong, who reprises his role as Kendall, Matthew Mcfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook return as the rest of the debauched and dysfunctional Roy family. Season 3 will also feature some A-list guest stars, including Adrien Brody as a billionaire activist investor and Alexander Skarsgård as a successful and confrontational tech CEO. There are also some big names attached behind the camera – Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria will each helm an episode of the new season.

The show has been hugely successful, winning a total of nine Emmys over the course of its first two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong has also worked on TV shows like The Thick of It, Peep Show, and Black Mirror.