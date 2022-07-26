Stray's cat rips and tears through demonic hordes in brilliant upcoming Doom mod

You'll soon be able to fight through Doom's hordes of hellish demons as the cat from Stray thanks to an impressive upcoming mod.

As games go, Stray and Doom couldn't be more different. One is a brutal and fast-paced FPS where you gun down waves of enemies from Hell; the other is an adorable adventure game that puts you in the paws of a fluffy ginger feline. Now, these two worlds are set to collide with a mod that plucks the Stray cat from its cyberpunk city and plonks it straight into the world of id Software's iconic FPS.

The mod sees the shooter's regular protagonist, Doomguy, replaced with the feline, who's brought along some heavy weaponry to show enemies who's boss. The action takes place in the third-person, and as the footage below shows, this kitty can take care of itself, blasting through the hellish forces before settling down for a nap surrounded by slain foes. You don't have long to wait to try this very promising mod for yourself, as it's set to launch tomorrow (July 27).

In other Doom news, series creator John Romero has confirmed he's working on an all-new FPS, but don't expect more Doom or Quake as his latest project is a shiny new IP. It will be made using Unreal Engine 5, and the rest remains a mystery as Romero Games says that "it's way too early to share any other information" about the game.

As for Stray, we recommend checking it out if you haven't done so already. Our Stray review describes it as "a phenomenal, if compact, feline adventure." It's not only humans that like the game; it's also going down well with cats, but unsurprisingly it's not so popular with dogs. Stray modders are also mixing things up in weird and wonderful ways, with some replacing the game's ginger tabby star with a virtual version of their own feline friend. Check out our Stray mods guide if you'd like to see more.

Want to know what great titles are on the way? Look no further than our guide to new games 2022.