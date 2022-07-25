Stray modders are adding their cats to the cyberpunk adventure game

A series of Stray players are attempting to bring a new level of realism to the game as they mod their own cats and other variations of felines into the cyberpunk adventure game.

Just in case getting attached to the wee ginger tabby protagonist in Stray wasn’t easy enough, a bunch of modders have started developing new breeds and variations of cats to implement into the game - often ones that look identical to their real-life cats.

A quick scan of the Stray Nexus mods (opens in new tab) page reveals mods that change the lead protagonist into a hairless sphynx cat, a black cat, a black cat with a white moustache, a calico, a grey and white cat, plus many, many more. What’s most heartwarming, though, is that many players have attempted to add their own cat into the game with mods like ' Tuxedo Cat (Based on my real cat) (opens in new tab)' doing the rounds.

It’s not just blessed creations populating the Stray modding scene, though. There are also a few cursed mods, such as this Heavy Rain-inspired Jason mod (opens in new tab) which swaps the ginger tabby’s adorable mew for a gradually more intense "JASON!" As well as this, there’s also a Garfield mod (opens in new tab) and a slightly disturbing mod of CJ from GTA: San Andreas walking on all fours like a cat (opens in new tab). You’ll have to see it to understand what that looks like entirely.

If you haven’t played Stray for yourself yet and still need some convincing, here’s what the game’s first week after release looked like. Not even a full hour after the game launched on Steam, Stray managed to rack up over 60,000 concurrent players - that’s a lot of people tapping into their inner feline. A number of discoveries have also been made after release, including that Stray is hiding a couple of Skyrim references in its dialogue.