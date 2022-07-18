When does Stray unlock on PlayStation and PC

The Stray release time is almost upon us, which means it's about to unlock and might be free depending on what PlayStation Plus tier you're on. It's an extremely cute cat adventure that sees you cast out into a crumbling cybercity populated by wary but curious robots. You'll need to explore and solve puzzles with your trusty drone pal if you want to work out what's going on in the strange subterranean world and make your escape. While Stray unlocks globally at the same time for everyone, that actually means different times of the day depending on where you are in the world. It's also potentially free to play on certain levels of PlayStation Plus so let's take a look at all the details and see when you could be playing Stray.

Stray release time in all regions

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

The Stray release date is July 19, at which point the game will be available for purchase worldwide, or unlock if you preordered. Due to global time differences this means that you should be able to starting downloading Stray at the following release times:

West Coast US: 9am PDT

East Coast US: 12noon EDT

UK: 5pm BST

Note that these are the proposed release times for the Steam version of the game, which may vary slightly from regional PlayStation release times and could also be subject to last-minute alterations. However, if you keep an eye on your chosen store around the times listed above then you'll be able to start downloading it as soon as it becomes available, and as the overall file size isn't significantly large it shouldn't be long until it's ready to play on your system.

Is Stray free on PlayStation Plus

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Yes, Stray is free on PlayStation Plus if you have an active subscription as long as you've upgraded to either the Extra or Premium tier of Sony's service, because it isn't included in the Standard subscription level. It's possible that Stray could be a future free monthly PS Plus game for all tiers at some point in the future, but if it is then that will be some way off and you don't want to have to wait for it. If you're considering signing up or increasing your service level then check out the best PS Plus deals available right now, so you can claim Stray and a whole host of other hit games for free. If you're not signed up and are in the UK, you can also visit the official page (opens in new tab) to claim a 7-day free trial before any payment kicks in.