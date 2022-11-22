Stray is your PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Stray has won PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks 2022.

Releasing mid-way through the year, Stray and its adorable kitty protagonist very quickly became a favorite amongst PlayStation players. The fact that it managed to beat out the likes of Horizon Forbidden West , Elden Ring , and The Last of Us Part 1 , clearly shows that all players really want to do is pounce around a robot city as a cat.

You can see a full list of the nominees for PlayStation Game of the Year below:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray (Winner)

Elden Ring

The Last of Us Part 1

Sifu

Part of Stray's appeal could be due to it being available as part of PlayStation Plus Extra for no additional cost. But what's more likely is that players very quickly fell in love with the adorable kitty and couldn't wait to explore its immersive world as soon as the game was first revealed back in 2020.

In our Stray review , we described its world as "rather beautiful" despite it literally being "a place built on decades of trash." As well as "unlike anything else I've played this year."

"On PS5 , Stray's world is a stunning place to just exist in, which feels odd to say for a trash city. Ray tracing lets you see neon lights reflected in gathered groundwater, and you can almost feel the slight smog that hangs in the air around you – Stray is able to generate atmosphere quite unlike anything else I've played this year."

