Stray is your PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

By Hope Bellingham
published

PlayStation players couldn't get enough of the little kitty in the robot city

Stray has won PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks 2022

Releasing mid-way through the year, Stray and its adorable kitty protagonist very quickly became a favorite amongst PlayStation players. The fact that it managed to beat out the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and The Last of Us Part 1, clearly shows that all players really want to do is pounce around a robot city as a cat. 

You can see a full list of the nominees for PlayStation Game of the Year below: 

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray (Winner)
  • Elden Ring
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • Sifu

Part of Stray's appeal could be due to it being available as part of PlayStation Plus Extra for no additional cost. But what's more likely is that players very quickly fell in love with the adorable kitty and couldn't wait to explore its immersive world as soon as the game was first revealed back in 2020.

In our Stray review, we described its world as "rather beautiful" despite it literally being "a place built on decades of trash." As well as "unlike anything else I've played this year."

"On PS5, Stray's world is a stunning place to just exist in, which feels odd to say for a trash city. Ray tracing lets you see neon lights reflected in gathered groundwater, and you can almost feel the slight smog that hangs in the air around you – Stray is able to generate atmosphere quite unlike anything else I've played this year."

Discover the best games of 2022 at the best prices by checking out the Golden Joystick Awards Steam sale page (opens in new tab)

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  