Stranger Things writers reveal that a possessed Will was going to kill Sean Astin's Bob in season 2

The Stranger Things writers have begun sharing storylines that didn't make the cut from previous seasons – and the first one is absolutely bonkers.

"Crazy shit that almost happened #1: In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob," tweeted (opens in new tab) the show's official writers' room account.

In season 2, Joyce begins dating Robert "Bob" Newby (Sean Astin), the manager of the Hawkins Radio Shack. Bob ultimately uses his computer skills to turn off the security system at Hawkins National Laboratory, successfully freeing the Byers and the others. Unfortunately, Bob meets his end by getting attacked by a Demogorgon – right in front of Joyce.

After Will begins experiencing episodes that he and the others assume are just part of Post Traumatic Stress, it's Bob who encourages Will to confront his trauma and stand up to his fears. But when Will comes face-to-face with the Mind Flayer, it possesses him. It's the Mind Flayer, through Will, that nearly leads Joyce and co. to their Demogorgon-related laboratory death.

Crazy shit that almost happened #1:In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob.October 5, 2022 See more

Though it would've been gutwrenching and could've potentially changed his character arc forever, Possessed Will killing Bob would've made quite a bit of sense – especially considering the fact that it's Bob's 'fault' that Will's body was overtaken by the Mind Flayer in the first place. Luckily, the gang is able to use fire to essentially sweat the monster out of him before anything worse happens. Sweet Bob, however, will live on in our hearts.

For more, Hawkins-related content, check out our breakdown of the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending and how it all sets up Stranger Things season 5, or our spoiler-heavy list of who dies in Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. We've also rounded up all of the fun Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs here.