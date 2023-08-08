Stranger Things season 5 will mark the end of the road for the hugely beloved Netflix show, as we finally find out how it all concludes for the Hawkins gang. Now, ahead of filming getting underway, the Duffer Brothers have shared the first insight into the upcoming season, and one character in particular.

In a new feature with Variety, they confirmed that Will (Noah Schnapp) will be the key to the final season. "Will really takes center stage again in [season] 5," Ross Duffer explained. "This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality – it’s Will coming into his own as a young man."

It’s a very interesting tease and one that has sent the whole Stranger Things community into deep theory territory. We had already been predicting this was going to happen for a while, but now it’s been confirmed that Will is the key to the show, everyone has started fearing the worst for the beloved character.

"Oh he’s so dead," one replied on Reddit about the comments from the Duffers. A second worried fan added: "I keep thinking this as I rewatch. He’s been on borrowed time since season 1. I hope I’m wrong!"

"Kinda getting that feeling also," agreed a third. "Or maybe Jonathan. I could see Will sacrificing himself to save everyone, or he’s about to but Jonathan ends up doing it to save his brother. Idk just have a feeling."

Although not everyone is on board with the idea, as another replied: "I hope they aren't planning, as some have speculated, to have Will sacrifice himself in the end to save the party. Such a grim ending for the character after putting so much focus on saving him will make the earlier seasons unwatchable for me."

"Would make an interesting echo of his first scene when he casts the winning fireball in their DnD session," suggested another, drawing a parallel to the opening of Stranger Things season 1. A sixth fan added, "So the series is going to [essentially] start and end with Will."

