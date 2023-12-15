Stranger Things season 2 costumes may have already teased what the future holds for its main characters

With filming on Stranger Things' fifth and final season not due to start until January 2024, we still have a long wait ahead of us until a new batch of episodes lands on Netflix. With that, fans everywhere are trying to uncover any info online that might give them some idea as to what's in store for Will, Mike, Eleven, and co – and it turns out an unlikely one has been hiding in plain sight for years...

Thanks to Reddit, a Stranger Things' centered Twitter account, and a resurfaced 'fact of the day', we've been reminded that the sci-fi fantasy's costume designer Kim Wilcox once explained that the outfits some of the main boys wore to Hawkins' Middle School's Snow Ball dance in season 2 "is a clue to their future careers".

"I wonder if that means they're gonna end the show with the kids as full grown adults and show us what they're up to later in life or something," someone on the Reddit post replied, as another speculated: "That is to say, they all survive and we get to see a '20 years later' scene or [something] at the end?"

Elsewhere, fans tried to guess which jobs the youngsters would go on to have by the 'fits in the scene, with many suggesting that Mike would be a doctor, Lucas could wind up being a businessman or finance guy, and Will would be a teacher.

Dustin's funkier look had people stumped, though, with suggestions as widespread as DJ, wedding singer (due to its likeness to Adam Sandler's get up in 1998's The Wedding Singer), and hairdresser.

Stranger Things 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. While we wait for more updates on season 5, check out our list of the best Netflix shows or our breakdown of all the cool new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.