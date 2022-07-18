Joseph Quinn reacts to Stranger Things fans shipping Eddie and Chrissy

Stranger Things season 4 introduced plenty of new characters to the supernatural world of Hawkins. But it was Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham who really stood out thanks to their electric chemistry in the opening episode. **Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2**

Sparks were flying between the head of the Hellfire Club and the cheerleader when she approached him for some drugs to help with her Vecna-induced nightmares. Sadly, the pair had barely any time to get to know each other before Chrissy was brutally killed by the monster. Then in Volume 2, Eddie sacrificed himself to help defeat Vecna in the Upside Down.

Despite their tragic fates, the chemistry between the characters left some viewers wondering if romance may have been on the cards if they had both survived. Eddie star Joseph Quinn shared his thoughts on this, admitting he wasn’t so sure they would have worked out, especially because Chrissy was already dating Jason.

"Eddie would have to step on Jason's shoes pretty intensely," Quinn told Netflix (opens in new tab) about a potential romance. "It would be lovely if there was a world in which [they could] be a pretty uncouth couple at Hawkins High that I think might shake things up a little bit." Quinn did say he "really loved" working with Chrissy actor Grace Van Dien in the opening episode.

The Stranger Things’ creators also revealed they were surprised by the chemistry between the characters in that first scene. "The scene came alive in a way that was just so beautiful, and so much of that was Joe and Grace," Matt told TVLine (opens in new tab). "It was just one of those fortunate scenes where we were able to have two cameras rolling capturing them simultaneously. Joe was doing a lot of stuff kinda spontaneously, and we were getting these amazing reactions from Grace."

