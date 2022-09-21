Disney's Strange World trailer takes a stunning trip beyond space and time

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for Strange World, a new animated science-fiction action-adventure film with an all-star voice cast.

Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) comes from a long line of explorers, but he's never been much for adventure. This all changes when Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu) shows up at the Clade family's doorstep asking for their help with a mission that involves exploring the treacherous "strange world". Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, and Gabrielle Union also star. The trailer is a fantastical, neon-colored look into a brand new world – and we can't wait.

Don Hall, co-director of Moana and Big Hero 6, is set to co-direct alongside American playwright Qui Nguyen who will also provide the script.

Having been first announced in 2021, the movie finally got an update at D23 – and attendees were treated to a first look at the trailer as well as an exclusive clip involving Searcher, his grandfather, and an octopus-like creature.

"I’ve always wanted to be in a Disney animation so this is a dream come true," Gyllenhaal told the D23 audience. The actor previously lent his voice to Spirit Untamed, a 2021 animated film from DreamWorks Animation.

Strange World is set to hit theaters in the United States on November 25, 2022. For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff and see our complete list of movie release dates. If you missed out on D23, check out our guide to the D23 schedule and get a breakdown of what was announced.