Stop what you're doing and watch Elsa flaunt her superpowers in the first Frozen 2 trailer

It's been a long time coming, but the first Frozen 2 trailer is finally here. And oh boy, does it tease a much darker, dangerous, and dire adventure for everyone's favourite sisters, Elsa and Anna.

You can watch the 1.55 minute teaser trailer for yourself above, but the main takeaway is that Queen Elsa has well and truly mastered her powers as we see her use them to, literally, walk on water. Why she appears to be training for some kind of ocean ice-skating marathon is unclear, but fans will love seeing her unleash the superpowers she spent so long hiding in the first film.

Elsewhere, Anna is surrounded by some floating diamonds in the castle, which... again, I've no idea what that's about, but her shocked expression and the deadly backing track tell me it's nothing good. Kristoff is fiercely riding Sven through the woods amongst a herd of reindeer - has Sven found some non-human friends? - and Elsa is also seen fighting off some some mysterious pink smoke with a scared Olaf at her side.

Everything about the trailer is telling us to expect and more mature story this time around, it looks more like an superhero action movie than a Disney princess film. It makes sense that the franchise would grow up with its audience though, and I'm sure they'll be plenty of heart-warming moments to go along with the scary ones too.

Ever since Frozen took the world by storm back in 2013 and you couldn't turn a corner without bumping into someone singing 'Let it go, let it go!' there's been talk of a sequel. But, amazingly, it's taken six long years for us to get this first trailer. Fans will hardly be disappointed though with the positive reactions already rolling in:

me and my friends on our way to see Frozen 2 in november pic.twitter.com/mcL6f1CrGeFebruary 13, 2019

Shit, guess I care about Frozen 2 now huh? Really wasn’t expecting thatFebruary 13, 2019

YOU GO GIRL #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/2hX3Wfqsa9February 13, 2019

As well as the first trailer, Disney has also released the first Frozen 2 poster, which you can check out below:

Frozen 2 will hits cinemas on November 27, 2019, but until then, check out all the other new Disney movies coming our way soon.

