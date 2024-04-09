Stellar Blade director advises making Eve wear clothes "as much as possible," but fans are acing the RPG's demo boss in the NSFW 'skin suit' without taking damage anyway

Stellar Blade players determined to use the action RPG's NSFW 'skin suit' or die trying are challenging themselves to beat the demo's boss without taking any damage, despite the game director's advice to remain clothed .

Chances are, if you've looked up anything about Shift Up's upcoming PS5 exclusive, you've probably already seen the NSFW suit in question. The outfit leaves little to the imagination, but there's a twist to using it that not everyone will be thrilled about – it essentially makes Stellar Blade way harder by disabling Eve's shields entirely. Speaking about this, director Hyung-Tae Kim previously said: "The gameplay difficulty will increase dramatically, so I recommend that you wear clothes as much as possible."

Is this advice stopping anyone from using the suit, though? According to Reddit, no. The game's subreddit has been filled with numerous players destroying the demo's most dangerous bad guys flawlessly because you don't need to worry about having any armor on if you simply refuse to get hit in the first place, I guess.

This influx in challenge runs within the demo alone strongly suggests that this is a quest many players may embark on throughout the full game when it releases later this month. With the release date set for April 26, fans have plenty of time to hone their skills to give themselves the best shot at it, anyway.

Even though the action RPG is yet to be released, its director has already teased that if there's enough demand, there's a chance that a sequel could be made . There are seemingly already plans for free content such as a New Game+ mode post-launch, too, so it sounds like there's still more for fans to look forward to beyond Stellar Blade's initial release.

