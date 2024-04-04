Stellar Blade won't charge for post-launch DLC like New Game+, director says the action RPG "will not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of"

Stellar Blade's director says you won't have to pay a dime for additional content—that is, unless the studio teams up with another developer to create crossover content.

Speaking to Ruliweb (thanks, Genki), director Hyung-Tae Kim says the team is undecided about launching large-scale DLC, though they do plan to release free content like New Game+ and additional costumes. You'll only have to cough up for a new skin if it comes as part of a crossover with another game, though. You can place your bets on that being with Square Enix for something Nier Automata-shaped whenever you'd like – Yoko Taro seems like a fan of Stellar Blade for reasons we'll let you piece together.

"We want to make it clear at this point that Stellar Blade will not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of beyond what they paid for the package," he says, as translated by Google, DeepL, and Genki. "The only exception is if we create collaboration costumes with another company's IP, those may be sold for a fee. Also, there is no New Game+ in the launch version, so please look forward to it being updated very soon."

Speaking of costumes, Kim has also spoken at greater length about the viral NSFW outfit. It's there if you must, but be warned – wearing it forgoes armor, so you'll essentially be playing the RPG on hard mode. "The gameplay difficulty will increase dramatically, so I recommend that you wear clothes as much as possible," Kim says, offering sound life advice.

Stellar Blade is due to release on April 26, and there's a PS5 demo you can play right now. Just remember to turn your TV's game mode on if you're struggling.

