Stellar Blade director recommends players make Eve wear actual clothes "as much as possible" in the action-RPG, instead of the NSFW 'Skin Suit'

Stellar Blade's director has advised players to kit their Eve out with actual clothes, after revealing the 'Skin Suit' would punish players by reducing their damage-repelling capabilities.

Stellar Blade has a pretty NSFW character skin for protagonist Eve, but according to an in-game description of the suit, it punishes players by quietly canceling out their deflective shields. If you're really that down-bad that you're kitting Eve out in a skin-tight suit, you're going to end up paying for it.

Speaking to Famitsu in a new interview, Stellar Blade game director Hyung-Tae Kim has recommend players actually put clothes on their Eve when playing the new action-RPG. "The gameplay difficulty will increase dramatically, so I recommend that you wear clothes as much as possible," Kim said of Eve's Skin Suit. What's more, Kim adds that the Skin Suit is merely a suit composed of a skin-like fabric, hence why it's spread so tight across Eve's body.

If you're itching to try out the new action-RPG, we've got good news, because a Stellar Blade demo is out now for PS5 around the world. Elsewhere recently, Kim recommended turning your TV to game mode if you're struggling with Stellar Blade's new demo.

Kim has also mentioned that Stellar Blade might well get a sequel if it resonates well with players, but we'll have to wait and see how the game fares at launch for more on this matter.

