Stellar Blade punishes down-bad fans who equip the viral NSFW skin suit by making the RPG so much harder

Stellar Blade's very NSFW character skin makes the action-RPG much harder if you're down bad enough to equip it.

Last week, Sony rapidly scrubbed a Stellar Blade demo from the PSN storefront after it went live a little ahead of schedule. Some people were still able to get in on the action, leading to the discovery of brand new in-game skins for protagonist Eve. One, called the 'Skin Suit,' has quickly amassed a dedicated following on Twitter, to put it mildly.

As Automaton Media notes, the Skin Suit has an intriguing description. When equipped, the skin fully disables Eve's in-game Shield ability, meaning you'll effectively have less in-game defense to rely on for Eve when using the Skin Suit and thus make yourself far more vulnerable.

"Skin suits are outfits crafted by Mother Sphere," the description of the Skin Suit for Eve further reads. "It covers the body of the Airborne Squad Member and deploys on its own, or expands and contracts depending on the situation. In other words, it's like a living skin."

The lack of a shield for the Skin Suit makes perfect sense—if you ditch all your clothes, you're going to be left more vulnerable. It's slightly reminiscent of the self-destruct ability from Nier: Automata, where protagonist 2B could take off her skirt, but her health would drop to just one point.

Stellar Blade launches next month on April 26 as a PS5 exclusive. Read our full Stellar Blade interview with the game's director for more on how it's secretly a fully-fledged RPG thanks to its customization options for Eve.

